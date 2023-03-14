Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Breaking News

Girl, 11, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Spalding County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Spalding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - An 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet from a shooting overnight, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in Spalding Heights.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says one of the rounds that was fired at the intended target missed and traveled through the child's bedroom window. She was killed instantly. 

The Special Victims Unit is assisting the family with temporary lodging and expenses. For now, officials say they are not releasing the young girl's name.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.