Girl, 11, dies after being struck by stray bullet in Spalding County

An 11-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet from a shooting overnight, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in Spalding Heights.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix says one of the rounds that was fired at the intended target missed and traveled through the child's bedroom window. She was killed instantly.

The Special Victims Unit is assisting the family with temporary lodging and expenses. For now, officials say they are not releasing the young girl's name.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.