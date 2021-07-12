Gilmer County man missing since early June, deputies say

article

Deputies in Gilmer County are searching for a missing 49-year-old man.

Terry Christopher "TC" Cantrell was last seen sometime between the evening of June 4 or early morning on June 5 walking on foot from Clay Top Drive in the area of Hudson Martin Road and Highway 52 East, the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said. He is known to frequent campsites and fishing holes in the Rackley Road area.

An active search of the area was not successful.

Cantrell is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing about 175 pounds, with blue eyes, and is balding.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lessie Sippel.

