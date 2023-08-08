'Do not approach': Suspect on the run in Hall County

article

The Banks County Sheriff's Office is the latest law enforcement group to join a search for a suspect on the run in Hall County. Officials are warning people not to approach the man if they see him.

Keegan Phillips, 23, is wanted by an outside, unnamed agency, but officials believe he may be somewhere in Gillsville now. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Hall County Sheriff's Office are also part of the expansive search team.

Phillips has been described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, about 170 pounds with visible scars on his neck and face. He also has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials believe he'll appear to be disheveled and dirty. He was last seen wearing a dirty gray t-shirt and black shorts.

If you see a man matching this description, do not attempt to make contact with him. Call 911 immediately. It was not made clear what Phillips is wanted for.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.