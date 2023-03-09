Incredible daffodil display dazzles at Gibbs Gardens

Twenty million is a big number. A very big number. But for legendary landscaper Jim Gibbs, it just wasn’t enough.

For this season, Mr. Gibbs has added another 577,000 daffodil bulbs to the existing 20 million at Gibbs Gardens, his incredible 300-acre residential estate garden in Ball Ground. Gibbs Gardens has become world-famous for its daffodils, and was recently named as one of the 10 best places in the world to see them by Flower Magazine.

According to Mr. Gibbs, there are dozens of varieties of the flower covering more than a hundred acres of his property — in other words, they are literally impossible to miss. Staffers at Gibbs Gardens say the best way to see the daffodils is to visit every two weeks over a six-week period in order to see the changes in the blooms.

Of course, seeing the daffodils bloom is only one part of the colorful adventure awaiting visitors to Gibbs Gardens; the cherry blossoms generally bloom for a few weeks starting in mid-March, with a "tulips colorfest" taking place from March to early May. One of the largest residential estate gardens in the country, Gibbs Gardens features numerous ponds, waterfalls, and bridges, and more than a dozen distinct gardens.

Gibbs Gardens is located at 1987 Gibbs Drive in Ball Ground; admission costs $25 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for children. For more information on visiting Gibbs Gardens, click here. And for a look at the gorgeous daffodils, click the video player in this article!