Getting 'roped in' to a healthier year at Double Dutch Aerobics

Okay, so you want to burn calories and increase stamina, but you want to have fun while doing it. Well, Michelle and Sean Clark say they’ve got the answer.

So, lace up your sneakers, grab your ropes, and crank up Frankie Smith’s "Double Dutch Bus" on the boombox — it’s time to get jumping!

This morning, Good Day Atlanta booked our second visit to Double Dutch Aerobics, founded by Double Dutch world champion Michelle Clark and her husband Sean. Our last morning with the duo happened way back in 2016, and a lot has changed since then: today, the Clarks operate out of their own Double Dutch Aerobics Studio, located at 2030 Bolton Road Atlanta. Right now, the studio hosts classes five days a week, along with regular training sessions to certify future instructors in Double Dutch Aerobics.

So, what is Double Dutch Aerobics, exactly? It’s a fitness class that mixes traditional aerobics with the popular game of Double Dutch. And don’t worry if you’ve never successfully jumped inside two ropes swinging in opposite directions: the Clarks say they can teach anyone to do it within one minute. The instructors say class participants burn between 500 and 700 calories per class, and that people of all fitness levels can join in the fun.

For more information on Double Dutch Aerobics and the classes offered, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning jumping with the Clarks!