Getting into the 'swing' of Spring Break at Puttshack

Mini golf for Spring Break? Yeah, you’ve probably done that. But the kind of high-tech mini golf you’ll find at Puttshack in Midtown Atlanta? Now that’s a unique way to "swing" into a week of family fun!

We spent the morning at Puttshack Atlanta, the high-energy and high-tech space that combines mini golf with an upscale menu of food and drinks.

You may remember seeing Puttshack featured on Good Day Atlanta back in May of 2021, when Buck stopped by to try the Hatch Chile Cheeseburger (which got two thumbs up, by the way); as executive chef Martin Fabian told us then, "We started over in the U.K. We have three locations there … and then we decided to come across the pond, if you would, here to the United States and we chose Atlanta for our first flagship location."

And some great news for visitors this week: starting Monday, Puttshack will open at 11 a.m. for lunch. The team there is also offering a special deal right now: buy one game and get the second for half-off off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Regular mini golf costs $12 for those ages 13 and older and $8 for children ages 12 and under.

Puttshack Atlanta is located at 1115 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta; for more information and to check out the menu, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning of fun and games at this unique Midtown hotspot!

