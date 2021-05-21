Golf and burgers combine at Midtown's Puttshack

We came for the burger and stayed for the tech-infused, interactive mini-golf. Or was it the other way around? Either way, it’s a win-win.

The very first Puttshack location in the United States is in West Midtown Atlanta. It is a huge, high-energy space featuring high-tech mini-golf that is a lot of fun, and while we had a great time playing mini-golf, the segment is not called Birdies With Buck… it’s #BurgersWithBuck.

Enter their Hatch Chile Cheeseburger. The 7-ounce patty is a custom blend of chuck, brisket, and short-rib, seasoned with smoked paprika salt, and char-grilled to temperature. It is topped with Pepper Jack cheese and their roasted hatch chile blend that contains both red and green chiles. Then they finish it off with green leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and their chipotle aioli.

If you like a little heat, this could be the burger for you as it has a couple of distinct layers of it. It makes for a great pre or post-mini-golf meal, but probably not during because it is big and you might need a couple of extra napkins.

For more information about Puttshack including the location, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website, https://www.puttshack.com/find-a-location/atlanta . And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5 , and don’t forget to use the hashtag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

