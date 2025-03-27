Georgia's national forests enforce campfire ban amid rising wildfire threats

article

The Brief A sweeping ban on campfires has been issued across Georgia’s Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest due to high fire danger from dry, windy conditions. The U.S. Forest Service has implemented Stage II fire restrictions, prohibiting all campfires, including charcoal fires and open flames, in response to increased wildfire activity. Georgia has experienced a significant increase in wildfires this year, with the Georgia Forestry Commission responding to 1,644 wildfires that have burned nearly 14,000 acres, surpassing the state's five-year average.



SEE ALSO:

What we know:

On Thursday, the National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued a special weather statement warning of high fire danger across north and central Georgia, including Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties. Relative humidity levels are expected to remain below 25% for several hours, with dry fuels and light winds creating conditions ripe for rapid fire spread.

In response, the U.S. Forest Service announced the Stage II fire restrictions Thursday, prohibiting all campfires, including charcoal fires and open flames, in all four Ranger Districts of the forest. The ban, effective immediately, is a response to weeks of high winds, low humidity, and a growing number of fires across the region.

Officials say the fire risk is especially concerning for metro Atlanta residents who are planning spring trips to North Georgia forests or who live near wooded areas. The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest spans more than 860,000 acres and is a popular weekend destination for campers and hikers.

In Rabun and White counties, firefighters continue working to suppress the Big Ridge Fire, while, in Floyd County, authorities are investigating a series of suspicious wildfires believed to have been intentionally set.

The Carolinas are also under pressure due to the Table Rock Complex Fire burning near the North Carolina-South Carolina border, which has prompted statewide burn bans in both states. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg extended an increased fire danger alert through Thursday evening, citing relative humidity as low as 15% and multiple active wildfires.

What they're saying:

"Most people don’t realize how frequent wildfires are in the South," said Judy Toppins, Forest Supervisor for the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. "Since the beginning of the month, multiple fires have ignited on this national forest, along with large fires spreading on private and public lands in neighboring states."

"Even small fires can quickly spread out of control, especially when conditions are this dry," said Mike Davis, fire management officer for the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest. "We urge residents to clear leaves and debris at least 30 feet away from buildings and to avoid any outdoor burning until conditions improve."

Dig deeper:

Wildfires have already taken a toll in Georgia this year. Since January 1, the Georgia Forestry Commission has responded to 1,644 wildfires that scorched nearly 14,000 acres, destroying 10 homes and 35 outbuildings. That’s 20% more fires and 50% more acreage burned than the state’s five-year average.

What you can do:

In all affected areas, residents are urged to take simple precautions: avoid outdoor flames, properly extinguish cigarettes, and keep vehicles on designated roads to avoid accidental sparks.

For those who spot suspicious activity involving fire, officials urge calls to the Georgia Forestry Commission Arson Hotline at 1-800-428-7337.

More details on the fire ban can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/conf, and information on protecting homes from wildfire threats is available at SmokeyBear.com and the Georgia Forestry Commission’s Firewise USA program.