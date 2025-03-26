Big Ridge Fire in Rabun County continues to grow, according to officials

article

The Big Ridge Fire continued to grow Tuesday due to high winds and low humidity, with flames breaching initial control lines on the northeast side. The fire has now reached the headwaters of Addie Branch, prompting firefighters to explore additional strategies for direct attack in that area.

Fire Activity & Containment Efforts

What we know:

Fire crews have constructed a containment line stretching from Rabun Bald to Saltrock Gap on the north side of the fire. If conditions allow, a strategic firing operation will take place along this line today to help secure the area.

Additional fire lines were built eastward from Rabun Bald toward Coldspring Gap, which will serve as the primary control line in that section. Secondary control lines are being developed from Rabun Bald to Beegum Gap, extending east to Hale Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 7).

On the south and west sides, control lines have been established, and crews worked Tuesday to strengthen them. Due to these operations, substantial smoke will be visible throughout the day and may settle into Warwoman Valley overnight.

Track the fire

Weather Conditions & Fire Risks

What they're saying:

Fire conditions remain dangerous, with the National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning for parts of northern Georgia. Today's forecast includes:

High temperature: 65°F

Minimum relative humidity: 15%

Winds: Northwest at 13 mph, gusting up to 28 mph

Dry conditions will persist throughout the week, though winds are expected to weaken. The next chance for rain is on Sunday.

Closures & Public Safety

What we know:

While no evacuations have been issued, several roads and recreation areas are closed, including:

Sarah’s Creek Campground

Sarah’s Creek Road (Forest Service Road 156)

Tuckaluge Road (Forest Service Road 153)

Bartram Trail from Warwoman Dell to Hale Ridge Road (Forest Service Road 7)

What's next:

Firefighters continue working to contain the fire and protect nearby communities. Authorities urge residents to stay informed and take precautions as conditions evolve.