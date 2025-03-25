Fires rage across Floyd County: Rome Fire Department battles multiple blaze

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Fire crews are battling a wildfire along Cartersville Highway near Rome on March 25, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Multiple fires are occurring along Cartersville Highway and Chulio and Mathis roads, with the Rome Fire Department actively responding. High fire danger is present in northwest Georgia due to strong winds and dry ground conditions, increasing the risk of wildfires. Residents are advised to check with local authorities before outdoor burning and report any suspicious activity or arson.



Another round of fires is raging in Floyd County.

The blaze is burning off Cartersville Highway just east of Rome.

SEE ALSO: Floyd County wildfire contained, fire officials say

What we know:

According to the Floyd County Emergency Management, the Rome Fire Department is responding to multiple fires along Cartersville Highway and along Chulio and Mathis roads. Officials say weather conditions are not ideal for outdoor burning.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how big the fires are and how contained they are.

The backstory:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is warning of high fire danger across parts of northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon and evening as strong winds combine with dry ground conditions. Sustained westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph, according to forecasters. While relative humidity levels are likely to remain above 25 percent, the presence of dry fuels still poses a significant fire risk. Residents are urged to check with local burn permitting authorities before conducting any outdoor burning.

SEE ALSO: Heightened wildfire risk this week: Georgia officials warn against outdoor burning

What you can do:

If you observe or have a video of suspicious activity, please contact 911. To report arson, call 1-(800) GA-TREES (428-7337).