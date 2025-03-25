Fires rage across Floyd County: Rome Fire Department battles multiple blaze
Fire crews are battling a wildfire along Cartersville Highway near Rome on March 25, 2025. (FOX 5)
ROME, Ga. - Another round of fires is raging in Floyd County.
The blaze is burning off Cartersville Highway just east of Rome.
What we know:
According to the Floyd County Emergency Management, the Rome Fire Department is responding to multiple fires along Cartersville Highway and along Chulio and Mathis roads. Officials say weather conditions are not ideal for outdoor burning.
What we don't know:
It is not clear how big the fires are and how contained they are.
The backstory:
The FOX 5 Storm Team is warning of high fire danger across parts of northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon and evening as strong winds combine with dry ground conditions. Sustained westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph, according to forecasters. While relative humidity levels are likely to remain above 25 percent, the presence of dry fuels still poses a significant fire risk. Residents are urged to check with local burn permitting authorities before conducting any outdoor burning.
What you can do:
If you observe or have a video of suspicious activity, please contact 911. To report arson, call 1-(800) GA-TREES (428-7337).
The Source: The details about the fires near Rome come from the Floyd County Emergency Management. The FOX 5 Storm Team forecast was also used for this article. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta articles were also used.