Heightened wildfire risk this week: Georgia officials warn against outdoor burning

Georgia officials are urging residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor burning this week as dry conditions and low humidity continue to pose a significant wildfire threat across much of the state.

Despite a brief line of showers and storms early Monday, forecasters say that weather conditions will become increasingly favorable for fires, particularly in north and central Georgia.

High fire danger persists in Georgia

What we know:

The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests reported "high fire danger" Monday, citing dry vegetation and declining humidity. The Georgia Forestry Commission has suspended burn permits in several counties, citing "dangerous conditions." The FOX 5 Storm Team says fire danger is expected to increase from Tuesday through Saturday as humidity levels fall and breezy conditions return.

What we don't know:

It is not immediately clear how long the dry conditions will continue.

Drier than normal March

Dig deeper:

As of March 24, Atlanta has experienced below-average rainfall over the past month, contributing to ongoing drought conditions in the region.

The National Weather Service's Rainfall Scorecard indicates that the area has received less precipitation than typical for this period.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, approximately 23% of Georgia is currently under drought conditions, with an additional 35% classified as abnormally dry.

Given the current rainfall deficit and elevated fire danger, officials continue to advise residents to exercise caution with outdoor burning and to stay informed about local restrictions.

Only you can prevent forest fires

What you can do:

Over the weekend, a fast-moving fire tore through Floyd County. Residents in western North Carolina and South Carolina are concerned about multiple forest fires believed to be sparked by careless hikers. With fire danger elevated across much of Georgia, officials are urging residents to take proactive steps to prevent wildfires and protect their communities. As dry weather and low humidity persist, even small sparks can quickly escalate into dangerous wildfires. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of following safety guidelines, especially in areas currently under burn bans or permit suspensions.

Among the most critical recommendations is to avoid all outdoor burning, including the burning of leaves, brush, and household waste—even if such activity is typically permitted. Local burn bans must be respected, officials say, to prevent avoidable blazes. Equipment usage is another common source of accidental fires. Residents are asked to avoid using tools like lawnmowers or chainsaws on dry grass and to keep vehicles off grassy or brush-covered areas where hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation. Improperly discarded cigarettes also pose a major threat. Fire officials urge smokers to never toss cigarette butts on the ground or out of car windows, and instead use sturdy, deep ashtrays, even when outdoors.

Campfires should be avoided altogether during red flag warnings. If a fire is permitted, it must be constantly attended and fully extinguished using both water and dirt until cold to the touch. Outdoor cooking also requires caution. Residents should keep grills away from dry grass, decks, or low-hanging branches, and always have a hose or fire extinguisher nearby when grilling. Homeowners are encouraged to create defensible space around their property by clearing dry leaves, pine needles, and other flammable debris—especially near homes. Trimming tree branches away from rooftops and maintaining well-watered, mowed lawns can also help reduce the risk of a fire spreading.

Finally, officials stress the importance of community awareness. If you see smoke or an unattended fire, you should call 911 immediately. Early detection, they say, is key to keeping a small spark from turning into a major wildfire. With conditions remaining dry and windy across much of the region, fire officials say it will take cooperation at every level—from homeowners to hikers—to keep Georgia safe.

A fast-moving brush fire tore through Floyd County on March 23, 2025. (Floyd County Emergency Management)

FOX 5 Storm Team forecast

What they're saying:

"Other than the extremely high pollen counts, we'll see a clearing trend through tonight and into Tuesday morning starting today, fairly seasonal," said FOX 5 chief meteorologist David Chandley. "We’ll be breezy at times, looking for a high stretching into the mid to upper 70s. Across the region, we’re going to keep it in the 70s all week long." Chandley added that conditions will remain mostly dry: "A little breezy also on Wednesday, a little warmer for your Friday into Saturday."

Georgia forecast breakdown

Timeline:

Metro Atlanta:

• Tuesday: Sunny, high near 77°F. Winds will be up to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Sunny, high near 71°F. Gusts up to 25 mph.

• Thursday-Friday: Will be sunny to mostly sunny, with highs in the 70s.

• Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of showers by the afternoon.

• Sunday-Monday: The chance of thunderstorms will increase, with rain chances reaching up to 50% by Sunday night.

North Georgia:

• Tuesday: Sunny, high near 70°F. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

• Wednesday: Cooler and breezy, high near 62°F.

• Thursday-Friday: Warming trend, highs mid-60s to mid-70s.

• Saturday-Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with rain chances increasing through the weekend.

When will it rain next?

What's next:

The next significant chance of rainfall is expected Sunday night into Monday, when scattered thunderstorms may bring some relief to the dry conditions. Until then, officials strongly discourage any outdoor burning. Fire conditions are likely to remain elevated throughout the week as vegetation remains dry and winds increase across the region.