Floyd County wildfire contained, fire officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A wildfire in the Armuchee area prompted evacuations and caused damage to structures before being contained.
What we know:
According to Roger Haggard, Battalion Chief of the Rome Fire Department, the blaze started Sunday as a small grass fire behind a house on New Rosedale Road.
Strong winds carried the flames northeast. Approximately 100 acres of wooded land were burned. A mobile home and an outbuilding structure were also damaged.
As a precaution, authorities evacuated a nearby subdivision, affecting about 25-30 homes.
The fire has since been contained, and residents have been given the all-clear to return to their homes.
Fire officials reported to a large wildfire in Armuchee in Floyd County on Sunday. (Credit: Floyd County Emergency Management)
Residents are encouraged to use the Floyd County EMA app to submit photos of fire damage for incident reporting.
The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta received this information from Roger Haggard, the Battalion Chief of the Rome Fire Department.