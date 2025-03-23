Floyd County wildfire contained, fire officials say

article

The Brief A wildfire in the Armuchee area began as a small grass fire behind a house on New Rosedale Road. Strong winds spread the fire, burning approximately 100 acres of wooded land and damaging a mobile home and an outbuilding. Authorities briefly evacuated a nearby subdivision. The fire has since been contained, and residents have been cleared to return to their homes. Residents are advised to use the Floyd County EMA app to report fire damage through photos.



A wildfire in the Armuchee area prompted evacuations and caused damage to structures before being contained.

What we know:

According to Roger Haggard, Battalion Chief of the Rome Fire Department, the blaze started Sunday as a small grass fire behind a house on New Rosedale Road.

Strong winds carried the flames northeast. Approximately 100 acres of wooded land were burned. A mobile home and an outbuilding structure were also damaged.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated a nearby subdivision, affecting about 25-30 homes.

The fire has since been contained, and residents have been given the all-clear to return to their homes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Fire officials reported to a large wildfire in Armuchee in Floyd County on Sunday. (Credit: Floyd County Emergency Management)

Residents are encouraged to use the Floyd County EMA app to submit photos of fire damage for incident reporting.