Expand / Collapse search

Floyd County wildfire contained, fire officials say

By
Published  March 23, 2025 10:09pm EDT
Floyd County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Fire officials reported to a large wildfire in Armuchee in Floyd County on Sunday. (Credit: Floyd County Emergency Management)

The Brief

    • A wildfire in the Armuchee area began as a small grass fire behind a house on New Rosedale Road.
    • Strong winds spread the fire, burning approximately 100 acres of wooded land and damaging a mobile home and an outbuilding.
    • Authorities briefly evacuated a nearby subdivision.
    • The fire has since been contained, and residents have been cleared to return to their homes.
    • Residents are advised to use the Floyd County EMA app to report fire damage through photos.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A wildfire in the Armuchee area prompted evacuations and caused damage to structures before being contained. 

What we know:

According to Roger Haggard, Battalion Chief of the Rome Fire Department, the blaze started Sunday as a small grass fire behind a house on New Rosedale Road.

Strong winds carried the flames northeast. Approximately 100 acres of wooded land were burned. A mobile home and an outbuilding structure were also damaged.

As a precaution, authorities evacuated a nearby subdivision, affecting about 25-30 homes.

The fire has since been contained, and residents have been given the all-clear to return to their homes.

Image 1 of 2

Fire officials reported to a large wildfire in Armuchee in Floyd County on Sunday. (Credit: Floyd County Emergency Management)

Residents are encouraged to use the Floyd County EMA app to submit photos of fire damage for incident reporting.

The Source: FOX 5 Atlanta received this information from Roger Haggard, the Battalion Chief of the Rome Fire Department.

Floyd CountyNews