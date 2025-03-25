Twin wildfires burn in White County amid Red Flag Warning

article

The Brief White County faced two brush fires on Tuesday, exacerbated by gusty winds and rugged terrain, under a Red Flag Warning. Fire services, assisted by Georgia Forestry and local departments, successfully contained both fires without structural damage or injuries, using drones for thermal imaging and situational awareness. Volunteer and off-duty personnel played a crucial role in suppression efforts and ensuring countywide coverage during the incidents.



Fire crews in White County responded to two separate brush fires Tuesday as gusty winds and rugged terrain complicated containment efforts, officials said.

The county was under a Red Flag Warning for much of the day.

Fire crews in White County responded to two separate brush fires on March 25, 2025. (White County Office of Public Safety)

What we know:

The first fire was reported at approximately 11:36 a.m. near Highway 75 Alternate and Chestatee Drive, where a controlled burn escaped its containment lines. White County Fire Services arrived on scene and began immediate containment operations, but the fire quickly spread due to high winds in the area.

Georgia Forestry and Helen Fire Department were called to assist, with both county and city crews working to protect nearby residential structures. Approximately six acres of wooded land were affected, but no structural damage was reported.

White County Emergency Management deployed its CERT Rehabilitation Unit to support firefighter recovery, and drone unit UAS1 provided thermal overwatch to monitor the fire’s spread. Command Staff used real-time thermal imagery to detect spot fires and assess containment.

White County Public Safety’s Fire Services Division thanked the volunteer and off-duty personnel who aided suppression efforts or remained on standby to ensure continued countywide coverage.

Later in the day, at 3:22 p.m., White County 911 Communications dispatched a second fire, this time near Highway 75 South and Grand View Drive in Cleveland. Reports indicated the brush fire was threatening nearby structures.

White County Fire Services responded alongside Cleveland Fire Department, which provided automatic aid. Georgia Forestry was again requested due to difficult terrain, and additional county units were deployed to protect homes and reinforce fire lines.

The CERT Rehabilitation Unit and drone UAS1 were once again activated, offering vital support and situational awareness through aerial thermal imaging.

Both incidents were contained with no reported injuries or structural losses.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

The backstory:

The FOX 5 Storm Team is warning of high fire danger across parts of northwest Georgia on Tuesday afternoon and evening as strong winds combine with dry ground conditions. Sustained westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected, with gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph, according to forecasters. While relative humidity levels are likely to remain above 25 percent, the presence of dry fuels still poses a significant fire risk. Residents are urged to check with local burn permitting authorities before conducting any outdoor burning.

"Hold off on any burning really all the way through Friday," FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey advised.

What you can do:

If you observe or have a video of suspicious activity, please contact 911. To report arson, call 1-(800) GA-TREES (428-7337).