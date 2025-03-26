Floyd County wildfires were intentionally set, officials say

The Brief Two separate suspected arson cases in Floyd County burned hundreds of acres, prompting a multi-agency response and ongoing investigations. The Sunday fire in Armuchee, started intentionally by 22-year-old Ainsley Sutton, endangered 35-40 homes and required extensive firefighting efforts; Sutton faces criminal charges. The Tuesday fire near Highway 411 showed irregular burn patterns, suggesting intentional setting, with investigators seeking information to identify a suspect.



Fire crews in Floyd County are grappling with two separate cases of suspected arson that scorched hundreds of acres of land this week, prompting a multi-agency response and an ongoing criminal investigation.

The backstory:

The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department, along with Georgia Forestry units, responded Tuesday to a large wildfire off Highway 411.

The fire burned across patches of land near Norton Road and Matthis Road and is believed to have been intentionally set. "The way they were set made me think they were intentionally set because they were not a continuous burn," said fire investigator Brenton Whatley. "You would have one fire, then another spot fire… half a fire that created the rest of the fire that burned."

It took more than a dozen firefighting units to bring the blaze under control. Thankfully, no injuries or structural damage were reported in Tuesday’s fire. However, evidence left behind—scorched fields and irregular burn patterns—has investigators working to identify a suspect. "Unfortunately, someone who wants to be malicious is hard to prevent," said Rome-Floyd County Fire Chief Troy Brock.

Just two days earlier, on Sunday, a separate fire in the Armuchee area destroyed roughly 200 acres and came dangerously close to 35 to 40 homes. That fire, which ignited near Floyd Springs Road, required assistance from surrounding counties, with water dropped from both the ground and the air as flames reached over 10 feet high.

According to a police report, 22-year-old Ainsley Sutton admitted to starting the Sunday fire intentionally, telling officers she was upset with her father. Her mother later informed the authorities that Sutton suffers from mental health issues. "That fire burned approximately 200 acres and endangered 35-40 homes," said Jamie Stone, a resident of the area.

While no injuries were reported, one home sustained roof damage, and a shed along with other equipment was destroyed. Firefighters remained on scene even after the main blaze was extinguished, monitoring for flare-ups. "What we ended up doing is we put fire units on all the structures in danger," said one resident. "As soon as that structure becomes safe again, that unit will go to another structure."

What we don't know:

Authorities say the two fires are not believed to be connected, though criminal charges are expected against Sutton for the Sunday blaze.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the Tuesday fire to come forward.