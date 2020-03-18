Georgia's Lt. Governor, lawmakers self-quarantine after State Senator tests positive for coronavirus

article

The Lieutenant Governor of Georgia and several members of the Georgia Legislatures are self-quarantining after a member of the Senate tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Senator Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, announced Wednesday he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Sen. Beach was in attendance at Monday's special session.

Beach said he would be quarantined at home for at least 14 days.

A statement from the senator released Wednesday evening reads in part:

“After experiencing a fever and cough, I sought medical attention last week. The diagnosis I was given was not coronavirus, but I did get tested for it on Saturday. With medication, I felt better by Monday and thought I was in the clear. Today, however, my test came back positive.

“For now, I’m at home. I continue to suffer from a fever and cough, but I’m following doctor’s orders, including the admonition to stay away from the hospital unless it becomes difficult to breathe. I know many Georgians are praying hard as we weather this crisis together, and frankly, I’d ask that they pray for me, as well as all the others in our state who are going through this right now – and those who soon will.

“I know I face a difficult two weeks, but I’ll work to keep everyone updated on my progress. With the support of my wife – who is keeping a safe distance and so far doesn’t have symptoms – and my family and friends, I know I’ll get through this and get back to work for my constituents.”

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan posted about in a tweet early Wednesday evening.

"Today one of our Senate members tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, I have been told to go into a self-quarantine for the next 14 days," Lt. Gov. Duncan was quoted in a statement on Twitter. " I rest easy knowing that suspending the 2020 session was the right call. We want to protect our members, their families and the individuals they come in contact with daily. The special session on Monday was absolutely necessary to ratify the governor's public health state of emergency, and we tried to take serious precautions to keep members safe while at the Capitol."

Several members of the Georgia Legislature also posted they were self-quarantining.

As of Wednesday, three additional people in Georgia had died due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to three. Health officials also confirmed there were 197 cases in the state since testing began.

In Wednesday's report, health officials say that 39 percent of confirmed cases involve people age 60 or older, people who the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say are at a higher risk of getting very sick from the illness. The World Health Organization has estimated a 21.9 percent mortality rate for those over 80 who are infected with the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency for the State of Georgia in response to the coronavirus outbreak, allowing resources to be marshaled for the treatment and mitigation of the virus. Kemp continued on Monday by issuing an executive order closing all public schools until March 31.

Multiple cities in Georgia have initiated their own responses to the spread of the virus. In Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared a state of emergency within the city limits, banning large public gatherings of more than 50 people until March 31.

On Tuesday, the South Fulton City Council said they declared a state of emergency, implementing a curfew between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for all residents, excluding people going to and from work, emergency personnel, essential city personnel, and people making deliveries.

