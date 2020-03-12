Georgia General Assembly to suspend 2020 legislative session amid coronavirus concerns

Amid growing concerns of a wide-spread coronavirus outbreak, the Georgia General Assembly will suspend its 2020 legislative session indefinitely starting after Friday.

The move was announced on Crossover Day, which is traditionally the middle of the season where bills cross over from one chamber to the other.

“We continue to urge calm and appropriate responses to the coronavirus situation. However, the current environment demands that we take additional preventative action,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “Speaker Ralston and I are working diligently to ensure that, at the appropriate time, the General Assembly resumes its critically important work.”

“We do not take this action lightly, but after discussions with Governor Kemp, we feel this is a prudent measure which will ensure an orderly legislative session,” said Speaker David Ralston. “I appreciate very much the cooperation of Lt. Governor Duncan, and working together, our House and Senate stand ready to support the state’s response to the Coronavirus. We look forward to resuming the legislative session and returning to the people’s business.”

The House and Senate will reconvene for the 30th Legislative Day at a future date at the discretion of Lt. Governor Duncan and Speaker Ralston as outlined by a join the joint adjournment resolution adopted by both chambers.

Thursday, both chambers agreed on the Amended Fiscal Year 2020 state budget. It would include $100 million in funding addressing any concerns which may stem from a coronavirus outbreak.