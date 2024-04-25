Georgians urged to request absentee ballots early due to mail delays

Gwinnett County is urging voters to request an absentee ballot for Georgia's upcoming primary as soon as possible.

Officials say ballots for the May 21 General Primary Election could be delayed due to ongoing delivery problems at the United States Postal Service.

Residents have until May 10 to request an absentee ballot.

County officials say it usually takes three to five days for the ballot to arrive. If you have not received your ballot within seven days after applying, call the Elections Office at (678) 226-7210.

Once the ballot is completed and signed, voters can either mail or hand-deliver the ballot to Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections at the Beauty P. Baldwin Building, fax it to (678) 226-7208 or email it to Absentee@GwinnettCounty.com. The ballots are due at 7 p.m. on May 21.

For those who want to vote in the primary in person, advance voting begins on Monday, April 29, and continues through May 17.

You can request an absentee ballot or check your status on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.