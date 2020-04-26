Georgia WWII vet celebrating 100th birthday with parade

A Georgia WWII veteran is celebrating a major milestone this Sunday - his 100th birthday.

Charles "Charlie" D. Saye is turning 100 Sunday (Liz Rooks)

Charles "Charlie" D. Saye was born on April 26, 1920. He now lives in Cartersville.

Saye's daughter Liz Rooks told FOX 5 that her father travelled the world while in the Army during WWII, serving in both the European and Pacific campaigns.

After the Army, Saye worked for General Motors for over 30 years. He then worked for Lockheed Martin for almost 10 years before finally retiring. He now lives in Cartersville.

The veteran and lifetime member of the Georgia Masons has one daughter, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Charles Saye during World War II. (Liz Rooks)

Saye credits his longevity and good health to "trusting God and never worrying about anything."

The centenarian's family and friends aren't letting shelter-in-place and the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from making his big 100 a momentous occassion. They're planning a birthday parade from the TA on Cass White Road to his home on Crowe Springs Road.

If you want to join the parade and celebrate this American hero, please meet at around 3:50 with American flags to join the parade at 4.

