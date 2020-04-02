Georgia woman stuck in Peru due to coronavirus outbreak

article

What was supposed to be a three-month-long backpacking trip through South America turned into an unexpected quarantine.

Kenna Totty is stuck in Peru waiting to be selected among many Americans for a chartered flight back to the United States.

The Statham woman was scheduled to fly home on March 17, but Peru put a shelter-in-place order two days before that. It took effect the day before her flight.

“It’s been stressful. I’ve been doing my best to remain positive and just take everyday kind of one moment at a time,” Totty said. “I also do feel lucky to have a roof over my head and access to food.”

The last flight home from Cusco is Friday, and the last regularly scheduled charter flight is April 5. If Totty isn’t among those selected, she will have to call Peru home for a while.