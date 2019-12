A Spalding County woman is giving out free hugs to hundreds of people outside a Walmart in Griffin.

Ashley Dallas told FOX 5 News she did this because “You never know who simply needs a hug.”

She shared images of just some of her hugs.

She said so many people told her they needed one.

Dallas hugged more than 200 people.

Her son even asked to get in on the action.

Dallas said she plans to do this again Tuesday at the same location.