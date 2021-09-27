Georgia to begin giving out Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

The Georgia Department of Public Health will start giving out Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots Monday.

People over the age of 65, those living in long-term facilities, workers in high-risk jobs, and adults with underlying health conditions can all be given another shot to fight COVID-19, so long as they also fit a few other criteria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have acknowledged that some of the requirements seem confusing at first and are working to clear up the confusion after changing the agency's recommendation for booster shots.

Around 60 million Americans have been OK'd to get a third shot, as long as it has been six months since they were fully vaccinated.

At least for now, only people who were originally vaccinated with the Pfizer shot can get a booster. Those who got a Johnson & Johnson or Moderna shot will have to wait.

The federal government says they have plenty of doses for the boosters and for children under 12 when or if they get cleared to be vaccinated.

Officials encourage those eligible for booster shots to talk to their doctor about getting one.

The spike in demand would be the first significant jump in months. More than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated despite the enticement of lottery prizes, free food or gifts, and pleas from exhausted health care workers as the average number of deaths per day climbed to more than 1,900 in recent weeks.

In Georgia, over 10.4 million vaccines have been administered. About 54% of the state's population has received at least one shot with 47% of the population fully vaccinated.

Georgians interested and eligible for a booster shot can visit the Georgia Department of Public Health or vaccines.gov to find a place near them where they can get a shot.

CVS Health also announced that select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations.

