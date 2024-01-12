Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:08 AM EST, Oconee County
4
Wind Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Clay County

Georgia State University student sexually assaulted near campus

By
Published 
Georgia State University
FOX 5 Atlanta

GSU student sexually assaulted

A Georgia State University student’s father says he will be enrolling his daughter in another school after she was sexually assaulted in Downtown Atlanta near the campus.

ATLANTA - A Georgia State University student says she was sexually assaulted right near a campus building. It happened along Auditorium Place near Courtland Street in Downtown Atlanta. Police are searching for that woman’s attacker. 

The victim’s father, who does not want to be named in this story, said just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. He says his daughter was walking from the gym back to the deck where she parked her car. 

"As she was walking, she noticed someone started to follow her," the victim’s father said. "He grabbed her. She was sexually assaulted."

She fought back. "She just lost it. It’s mostly yelling, and the guy, I think, was surprised," the father said.

The attacker took off. The woman is traumatized. "She doesn’t even want to go on campus," her father said. 

Michael Sanseviro, vice president for student engagement at the university, said GSU is offering support to the victim.

"We never want any of our students to ever experience anything like this," Sanseviro said. "We have made all of our resources available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure whatever she needs from us that she’s receiving."

GSU students concerned about ongoing violence near campus

This attack is the latest in several unrelated violent incidents near campus. Two Georgia State students were injured in a shooting last October. And a student was gunned down in late 2022.

GSU holds town hall addressing violence near campus

Georgia State University is holding a town hall with students to address safety concerns on campus after two students were injured in a shooting over the weekend. The university has said they're planning to step up patrol in that area

Four people were also shot at a nearby gas station in November and a double shooting in December remains under investigation.

"We are increasing patrols, we are increasing officers, we are increasing technology and the way we’re using technology to monitor campus," Sanseviro said.

"We have to convince her that environment is a safe environment. Otherwise, we’re going to have to enroll her in another school," the victim’s father said. 

GSU police are investigating. Chief Anthony Coleman said the department sent out a notice to the entire university. He says they are also looking into ways to improve safety.