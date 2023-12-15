1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Georgia State University campus

One man is dead and another has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Georgia State University's campus early Friday morning.

Police say at around 1 a.m. Friday, at least three men were walking along the sidewalk on Piedmont Avenue from Auburn Avenue up to John Wesley Dobbs Avenue when an argument broke out. The dispute escalated into gunfire.

Two men, both in their early 20s, were shot. One of the victims ran across the street where he collapsed and died.

Paramedics rushed the other victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at last check, he was in stable condition.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody. He's also described as being in his early 20

Investigators tell FOX 5 neither of the victims nor the suspected gunman are G.S.U. students.

Apparently looking for clues, investigators could be seen going into the nearby University Commons dorms. Police say at least for now, other than the location, the university seems to have nothing to do with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.