Georgia snow storm: Cancellations, delays & closings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
13
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Clayton County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Greene County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Union County, White County, Pickens County, Fannin County, Dawson County, Gilmer County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Polk County, Troup County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Floyd County, Walker County

Georgia snow storm: Cancellations, delays & closings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 12:51pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - With the possibility of anywhere from 2 to 6 inches or more of snow in a large part of metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday, many event organizers, schools, churches and businesses are starting to cancel various events and activities for this weekend. 

Click here for the official closings page. Schools, churches and businesses are encouraged to register. 

Atlanta/Fulton County

The Atlanta Braves have made the decision to cancel the popular annual Braves Fest that was scheduled to take place this weekend at Truist Park. Click here for story. 

Clayton County

Clayton County Schools has made the decision to cancel its weekend activities. 

Henry County

Henry County Schools says that it has been working closely with Henry County EMA to monitor conditions and has made the decision to cancel all district and school events on Saturday out of an abundance of caution. 

Jackson County

Jackson County Schools is closing its campuses on Saturday. All extracurricular activities scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.

Pickens County

Pickens County School District is canceling all school activities for both Saturday and Sunday this weekend. 

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by various organizations and schools. 

Winter WeatherGeorgiaNews