Georgia snow storm: Cancellations, delays & closings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

With the possibility of anywhere from 2 to 6 inches or more of snow in a large part of metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday, many event organizers, schools, churches and businesses are starting to cancel various events and activities for this weekend.

Atlanta/Fulton County

The Atlanta Braves have made the decision to cancel the popular annual Braves Fest that was scheduled to take place this weekend at Truist Park. Click here for story.

Clayton County

Clayton County Schools has made the decision to cancel its weekend activities.

Henry County

Henry County Schools says that it has been working closely with Henry County EMA to monitor conditions and has made the decision to cancel all district and school events on Saturday out of an abundance of caution.

Jackson County

Jackson County Schools is closing its campuses on Saturday. All extracurricular activities scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.

Pickens County

Pickens County School District is canceling all school activities for both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.