Braves Fest returns to Truist Park ahead of 2026 season

The Brief Braves Fest runs Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Braves Fest Gala takes place Friday night at Truist Park Braves Fest is free but requires a ticket claimed online



The Atlanta Braves will welcome fans back to Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for a two-day celebration marking the lead-up to the 2026 season.

What we know:

The weekend begins Friday, Jan. 30, with the Braves Fest Gala presented by Truist, an exclusive, country-themed fundraiser benefiting the Atlanta Braves Foundation. The gala will be held in the Delta Club at Truist Park and features a "Braves Country Night" theme with live music, line dancing and appearances by 2026 Braves players. Organizers suggest "Western Best – Denim and Diamonds" attire. A limited number of individual tickets remain available online.

Braves Fest, presented by Delta Air Lines, takes place Saturday, Jan. 31, and offers a full day of fan activities across Truist Park and The Battery. The event includes autograph sessions, photo opportunities, player and front office Q&As, live entertainment, food and shopping, as well as interactive experiences such as "MLB The Show" competitions and "Bowling with the Braves."

For the first time, the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Park will be open during Braves Fest, featuring games and activities designed for younger fans. While the event is free, tickets are required for entry and must be claimed online. All proceeds from Braves Fest benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.