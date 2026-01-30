North Georgia snow storm: Warming centers for residents

article

As dangerously cold temperatures grip North Georgia, counties and nonprofit organizations are opening warming centers to provide shelter for residents in need.

Atlanta / Fulton County

The City of Atlanta will open multiple warming centers from 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, through 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30, with activation times subject to change based on weather conditions. The primary location is the Central Park Recreation Center, located at 400 Merritts Ave. NE. A second center will operate at the Selena S. Butler Park and Recreation Center, 98 William Holmes Borders Dr. NE, which will serve women and children only. An overflow site will be available at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln. NW.

Transportation will be provided nightly beginning at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, with return transportation offered by Fulton County upon deactivation.

Atlanta (Covenant House Georgia)

Covenant House Georgia will keep its warming center open 24 hours a day regardless of weather. The shelter serves youth and young adults ages 16 to 24 and is located at 1559 Johnson Rd. NW in Atlanta. Those seeking assistance can call 404-713-0954 for more information.

Cartersville (Bartow County)

In Bartow County, the Compassion Center warming shelter in Cartersville will remain open 24 hours a day through Wednesday, Feb. 4. Organizers say volunteers and meal support are urgently needed to maintain operations during overnight hours. Information on volunteering and meal donations is available through the Compassion Center’s social media pages.

Cobb County

Cobb County residents can access shelter services through MUST Ministries at the Hope House, located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road in Marietta. The Winter Weather Shelter is open through Tuesday, Feb. 3, serving men, women and children. Guests should arrive by 8 p.m. to ensure bed availability. Dinner and breakfast are provided.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will activate multiple warming centers beginning 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 2, operating around the clock. Locations include the Exchange Park Intergenerational Center in Decatur, Frontline Response International on Gresham Road in Atlanta, St. Vincent de Paul in Chamblee, and the Tobie Grant Recreation Center in Scottdale.

Transportation will be coordinated through Frontline Response International, with pickup routes beginning at 6 p.m. from multiple MARTA stations, libraries and community centers. Dispatch assistance is available at 404-334-3610. Additional information is available at dekalbcountyga.gov.

Forsyth County

Family Promise of Forsyth County will operate an overnight warming center from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Jan. 30–31, with possible additional nights on Feb. 1–2. The shelter is located at 127 Samaritan Drive in Cumming. Space is limited, and guests must check in by 10 p.m.

Gilmer County

The Gilmer County Warming Center will be open Friday through Sunday, remaining open all day Saturday. The center operates overnight from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is located inside the Gilmer County Civic Center at 1561 South Main Street in Ellijay. Dinner and breakfast are provided, and pets are welcome and will be kenneled. Guests must arrive by 9 p.m.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County’s five warming stations will be open from 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, through 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 2, according to Gwinnett County Government. Locations include Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross, Buford Senior Center, the Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville, Lawrenceville Senior Center, and Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth.

Residents can also access assistance through the county’s 24/7 One Stop for Help line at 770-822-8850.

Rockdale County

Rockdale County has extended warming center hours at the J.P. Carr Community Room due to persistently low temperatures. The center will be open nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Feb. 2. More information is available by calling 470-334-5000.

Rome (Floyd County)

In Rome, Brother’s Place at West Rome Baptist Church will open at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, providing shelter during what organizers describe as dangerously cold conditions.

Woodstock (Cherokee County)

Local churches in Woodstock, working with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, will open an emergency warming station at First Baptist Church Woodstock, located at 11905 Hwy. 92. The shelter will operate Friday and Saturday nights, Jan. 30–31. Guests may arrive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., with departure by 8 a.m. the following morning. Additional information is available at 770-406-6161.

