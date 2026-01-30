Snow, extreme cold in Georgia: What you can do today to get ready
ATLANTA - As snow and dangerously cold temperatures move into North Georgia this weekend, emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now to avoid travel and safety issues. From protecting pipes and pets to readying vehicles and emergency kits, taking a few steps today can help families stay safe and warm as conditions worsen.
❄️ PERSONAL PREPARATION (You & Your Family)
- Lay out warm layers: coats, hats, gloves, scarves
- Charge phones, power banks and battery packs
- Stock at least 2–3 days of food and drinking water
- Have flashlights and extra batteries ready
- Check on elderly neighbors, relatives and anyone with medical needs
🏠 HOME PREPARATION
- Insulate or drip exposed pipes to prevent freezing
- Set thermostat to maintain consistent heat (day and night)
- Bring pets indoors and prepare bedding for warmth
- Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
- Gather blankets, sleeping bags and backup heat sources
🚗 VEHICLE PREPARATION (Before You Drive)
- Fill your gas tank at least halfway
- Check tire pressure and tread depth
- Top off windshield washer fluid (winter-rated)
- Test windshield wipers and defroster
- Park vehicles away from trees if possible
🧰 CAR PREPARATION (Emergency Kit)
- Keep an ice scraper and small shovel in the car
- Pack blankets, gloves and extra warm clothing
- Carry bottled water and nonperishable snacks
- Add jumper cables and a flashlight
- Include sand or cat litter for traction if stuck
🛣️ TRAVEL & SAFETY PLANNING
- Plan to stay off roads if possible during the storm
- Know alternate heat and shelter options if power goes out
- Monitor local weather alerts and road conditions
- Avoid using generators or grills indoors
- Have emergency contact numbers written down
