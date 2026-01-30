Snow, extreme cold in Georgia: What you can do today to get ready

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Clayton County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Greene County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Union County, White County, Pickens County, Fannin County, Dawson County, Gilmer County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Polk County, Troup County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Floyd County, Walker County

Snow, extreme cold in Georgia: What you can do today to get ready

By
Published  January 30, 2026 11:55am EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - As snow and dangerously cold temperatures move into North Georgia this weekend, emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now to avoid travel and safety issues. From protecting pipes and pets to readying vehicles and emergency kits, taking a few steps today can help families stay safe and warm as conditions worsen.

❄️ PERSONAL PREPARATION (You & Your Family)

  • Lay out warm layers: coats, hats, gloves, scarves
  • Charge phones, power banks and battery packs
  • Stock at least 2–3 days of food and drinking water
  • Have flashlights and extra batteries ready
  • Check on elderly neighbors, relatives and anyone with medical needs

🏠 HOME PREPARATION

  • Insulate or drip exposed pipes to prevent freezing
  • Set thermostat to maintain consistent heat (day and night)
  • Bring pets indoors and prepare bedding for warmth
  • Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors
  • Gather blankets, sleeping bags and backup heat sources

🚗 VEHICLE PREPARATION (Before You Drive)

  • Fill your gas tank at least halfway
  • Check tire pressure and tread depth
  • Top off windshield washer fluid (winter-rated)
  • Test windshield wipers and defroster
  • Park vehicles away from trees if possible

🧰 CAR PREPARATION (Emergency Kit)

  • Keep an ice scraper and small shovel in the car
  • Pack blankets, gloves and extra warm clothing
  • Carry bottled water and nonperishable snacks
  • Add jumper cables and a flashlight
  • Include sand or cat litter for traction if stuck

🛣️ TRAVEL & SAFETY PLANNING

  • Plan to stay off roads if possible during the storm
  • Know alternate heat and shelter options if power goes out
  • Monitor local weather alerts and road conditions
  • Avoid using generators or grills indoors
  • Have emergency contact numbers written down

