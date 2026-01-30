Snow, extreme cold in Georgia: What you can do today to get ready

As snow and dangerously cold temperatures move into North Georgia this weekend, emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now to avoid travel and safety issues. From protecting pipes and pets to readying vehicles and emergency kits, taking a few steps today can help families stay safe and warm as conditions worsen.

❄️ PERSONAL PREPARATION (You & Your Family)

Lay out warm layers: coats, hats, gloves, scarves

Charge phones, power banks and battery packs

Stock at least 2–3 days of food and drinking water

Have flashlights and extra batteries ready

Check on elderly neighbors, relatives and anyone with medical needs

🏠 HOME PREPARATION

Insulate or drip exposed pipes to prevent freezing

Set thermostat to maintain consistent heat (day and night)

Bring pets indoors and prepare bedding for warmth

Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Gather blankets, sleeping bags and backup heat sources

🚗 VEHICLE PREPARATION (Before You Drive)

Fill your gas tank at least halfway

Check tire pressure and tread depth

Top off windshield washer fluid (winter-rated)

Test windshield wipers and defroster

Park vehicles away from trees if possible

🧰 CAR PREPARATION (Emergency Kit)

Keep an ice scraper and small shovel in the car

Pack blankets, gloves and extra warm clothing

Carry bottled water and nonperishable snacks

Add jumper cables and a flashlight

Include sand or cat litter for traction if stuck

🛣️ TRAVEL & SAFETY PLANNING

Plan to stay off roads if possible during the storm

Know alternate heat and shelter options if power goes out

Monitor local weather alerts and road conditions

Avoid using generators or grills indoors

Have emergency contact numbers written down

