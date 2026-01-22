Your pre-snow (or ice) storm shopping list

The Brief A major winter storm will arrive Friday across much of the United States, potentially causing widespread power outages and making travel nearly impossible. In North Georgia and metro Atlanta, heavy freezing rain and ice buildup pose a significant threat for widespread power outages and downed trees. Here’s how to get your pantry ready.



Roughly 150 million Americans are under winter weather watches or warnings for extreme cold as a potentially catastrophic ice storm will stretch from New Mexico to the Carolinas.

Days-long power outages are possible, and travel could be impossible for some of the nation’s biggest cities, like Atlanta, DC, and New York. The storm is expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend, bringing ice, freezing rain and sleet to Gulf Coast states and more than a foot of snow to cities in the Northeast. In North Georgia and metro Atlanta, ice accumulation over a quarter-inch is expected this weekend.

Here are some tips on how to prepare and what foods to stock in your home, courtesy of the National Weather Service :

Estimated snow totals (FOX Weather)

Snowstorm food list

Non-perishable foods (those that don’t require refrigeration or cooking) are essential during a snowstorm in case the power goes out. These include:

Lots of water (a gallon a day for each person in your household)

Peanut butter

nuts

dried fruits

granola bars or protein bars

canned or packaged tuna or chicken

Canned fruits and vegetables (make sure you have a manual can opener!)

Canned soups

Canned beans

Shelf-stable milk

cereal

Instant coffee or hot chocolate

meat jerky

extra baby formula (if you have a baby at home)

extra pet food (if you have pets)

What to have at home

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information

Extra non-perishable food and water

Extra prescription medicine

Baby items such as diapers and formula

First-aid supplies

Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm

Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire

Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets

Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space

Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.

Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

What to have in your car

Mobile phone, charger, batteries

Blankets/sleeping bags

Flashlight with extra batteries

First-aid kit

Knife

High-calorie, non-perishable food

Extra clothing to keep dry

Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels

Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water

Sack of sand or cat litter for traction

Shovel

Windshield scraper and brush

Tool kit

Tow rope

Battery booster cables

Water container

Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.

Compass and road maps, don't depend on mobile devices with limited battery life