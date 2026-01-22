Your pre-snow (or ice) storm shopping list
Roughly 150 million Americans are under winter weather watches or warnings for extreme cold as a potentially catastrophic ice storm will stretch from New Mexico to the Carolinas.
Days-long power outages are possible, and travel could be impossible for some of the nation’s biggest cities, like Atlanta, DC, and New York. The storm is expected to begin Friday and continue through the weekend, bringing ice, freezing rain and sleet to Gulf Coast states and more than a foot of snow to cities in the Northeast. In North Georgia and metro Atlanta, ice accumulation over a quarter-inch is expected this weekend.
Here are some tips on how to prepare and what foods to stock in your home, courtesy of the National Weather Service:
Estimated snow totals (FOX Weather)
Snowstorm food list
Non-perishable foods (those that don’t require refrigeration or cooking) are essential during a snowstorm in case the power goes out. These include:
- Lots of water (a gallon a day for each person in your household)
- Peanut butter
- nuts
- dried fruits
- granola bars or protein bars
- canned or packaged tuna or chicken
- Canned fruits and vegetables (make sure you have a manual can opener!)
- Canned soups
- Canned beans
- Shelf-stable milk
- cereal
- Instant coffee or hot chocolate
- meat jerky
- extra baby formula (if you have a baby at home)
- extra pet food (if you have pets)
RELATED: Do trees actually explode from 'extreme' cold?
What to have at home
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information
- Extra non-perishable food and water
- Extra prescription medicine
- Baby items such as diapers and formula
- First-aid supplies
- Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm
- Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
- Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
- Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets
- Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space
- Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
- Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.
What to have in your car
- Mobile phone, charger, batteries
- Blankets/sleeping bags
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First-aid kit
- Knife
- High-calorie, non-perishable food
- Extra clothing to keep dry
- Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels
- Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water
- Sack of sand or cat litter for traction
- Shovel
- Windshield scraper and brush
- Tool kit
- Tow rope
- Battery booster cables
- Water container
- Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.
- Compass and road maps, don't depend on mobile devices with limited battery life
The Source: This report includes information from the National Weather Service and The Associated Press.