Atlanta Gas Light shares winter safety tips ahead of cold weather

The Brief Snow and ice can damage gas meters or expose gas lines Customers should leave immediately and call 911 if damage or gas odors are detected Atlanta Gas Light urges safe heating practices and keeping meters clear during winter weather



Atlanta Gas Light is urging customers to take extra precautions as forecasts call for significant winter weather across Georgia, including snow and ice that could create safety hazards.

What we know:

The utility said heavy snow or ice accumulation can weigh down tree limbs, potentially damaging natural gas meters or exposing gas lines. Officials warned that damaged equipment can pose serious risks and stressed that anyone who sees a damaged meter or exposed gas line should leave the area immediately and call 911 or Atlanta Gas Light’s 24-hour emergency line.

What they're saying:

"Winter weather can create dangerous conditions around natural gas equipment," the company said, noting customers should never attempt repairs themselves. Atlanta Gas Light emphasized the importance of keeping meters clear of snow and ice, avoiding any impact to gas equipment, and using caution when removing fallen trees that could be tangled in underground utility lines.

The company also warned against using gas stoves or ovens to heat homes during power outages, citing the risk of dangerous fumes. Customers are encouraged to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, keep generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas, and know the signs of a gas leak. If gas is smelled, residents should leave immediately and call for help from a safe location.

Additional safety and energy-saving tips are available on the Atlanta Gas Light website.