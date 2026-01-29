Georgia Power, GDOT gear up for second round of winter weather

The Brief A wide swath of Georgia from the northeast corner to the southeast could see snow and freezing temperatures this weekend. GDOT crews are already brining roads and moving plow crews into position across a large footprint of the state. Georgia Power says while snow is less damaging to lines than ice, they are keeping crews on rotation and are ready to open their storm center if the forecast shifts.



Get ready for round two. For the second weekend in a row, another bout of winter weather is threatening to hit North Georgia and metro Atlanta, and state agencies are not taking any chances.

Bracing for impact: GDOT starts road prep

Big picture view:

As current projections predict snow hitting a significant portion of the state, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is mobilizing a massive effort to keep lanes clear.

"We are working southeast, east, northeast, central and metro," said GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale. "This is going to impact a lot of lane miles in Georgia, a lot of different cities and towns."

Crews began brining major interstates and state routes Thursday evening. Dale noted that plow crews are being strategically positioned within the storm's projected footprint to ensure a quick response as soon as the first flakes fall.

Why snow is "good news" for your power bill

Big picture view:

While any winter weather can be stressful, the FOX 5 Storm Team notes that the current forecast for snow—rather than freezing rain—is a better scenario for the power grid. Unlike the ice event seen in previous weeks, snow typically does not cause the same level of utility damage.

"For our power lines, snow is not as big of an issue as last week’s ice was," said Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent. "Snow doesn’t weigh down the lines; it doesn’t collect on the lines as much."

Currently, utility crews remain on their regular rotations. However, Kent says they are monitoring the system closely.

"If it does shift, if we do see some more impacts come in the next couple of days, we would shift our storm center open and shift some more line crews in," he said.

"Hunker down again": Residents stock up

Local perspective:

For many Georgians, this weekend feels like a repeat of recent history. Residents like Tony Perkins are already hitting the stores to ensure they aren't caught off guard by the deep freeze.

"It’s going to be cold, so you got to make sure that you have the essentials," Perkins said while stocking up on water, food, and batteries. "I’m getting water, making sure I have a generator just in case the power goes out."

Perkins believes that after the recent cold snaps, his neighbors are taking the warnings more seriously. "I think that people are a little bit more prepared now," he added.

How to prepare

What you can do:

Officials from both Georgia Power and GDOT are urging the public to take precautions before the weekend:

Stock Up: Ensure you have enough food, water, and batteries to last at least a week.

Stay Off Roads: GDOT asks that residents stay off the roads over the weekend to allow plow and brine crews to work safely.

Protect Pipes: With temperatures expected to stay below freezing for an extended period, remember to drip your faucets.