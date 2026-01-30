State of emergency declared for Georgia ahead of this weekend's storm

The Brief Gov. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency through Feb. 6 Snow, extreme cold and hazardous travel are expected this weekend GDOT has begun pre-treating roads and urges residents to limit travel



Gov. Brian P. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency on Friday as Georgia braces for a winter storm expected to bring snow, extreme cold and hazardous travel conditions across much of the state.

What we know:

The declaration is separate from an emergency order issued last week ahead of Winter Storm Fern and will remain in effect through Feb. 6. Kemp also directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to activate the State Operations Center beginning at noon Friday to coordinate the state’s response.

Forecasters expect the storm to bring snow and bitter cold, particularly to north and east Georgia. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northeast and east-central Georgia, including eastern portions of metro Atlanta, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible. Much of northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with up to 2 inches of snow possible. Even lighter accumulations could quickly lead to slick roads because temperatures are expected to remain below freezing.

An Extreme Cold Watch has also been issued statewide for Saturday night and Sunday, with wind chills expected to drop into the single digits across Georgia and below zero in parts of north Georgia. Officials warn hazardous travel conditions could linger into Monday, especially in areas that see accumulating snow.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has already begun pre-treating roads, brining more than 20,000 lane miles of interstates and state routes ahead of the storm. Crews are working 12-hour shifts and will transition to plowing once snow begins to fall. State officials are urging residents to stay off the roads if possible to allow crews to work safely and efficiently.

The emergency order also includes provisions that prohibit price gouging, suspend hours-of-service limits for certain commercial drivers involved in response efforts, and temporarily increase size and weight limits for vehicles transporting essential supplies.