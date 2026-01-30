State of emergency declared for Georgia ahead of this weekend's storm

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Clayton County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Greene County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Union County, White County, Pickens County, Fannin County, Dawson County, Gilmer County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coweta County, Paulding County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Bartow County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Polk County, Troup County, Haralson County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Lamar County, Upson County, Heard County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Floyd County, Walker County

State of emergency declared for Georgia ahead of this weekend's storm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 30, 2026 11:21am EST
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Gov. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency through Feb. 6
    • Snow, extreme cold and hazardous travel are expected this weekend
    • GDOT has begun pre-treating roads and urges residents to limit travel

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian P. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency on Friday as Georgia braces for a winter storm expected to bring snow, extreme cold and hazardous travel conditions across much of the state.

What we know:

The declaration is separate from an emergency order issued last week ahead of Winter Storm Fern and will remain in effect through Feb. 6. Kemp also directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to activate the State Operations Center beginning at noon Friday to coordinate the state’s response.

RELATED: Georgia snow and ice prep checklist for weekend winter weather

Forecasters expect the storm to bring snow and bitter cold, particularly to north and east Georgia. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of northeast and east-central Georgia, including eastern portions of metro Atlanta, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible. Much of northwest Georgia and metro Atlanta is under a Winter Weather Advisory, with up to 2 inches of snow possible. Even lighter accumulations could quickly lead to slick roads because temperatures are expected to remain below freezing.

RELATED STORIES

An Extreme Cold Watch has also been issued statewide for Saturday night and Sunday, with wind chills expected to drop into the single digits across Georgia and below zero in parts of north Georgia. Officials warn hazardous travel conditions could linger into Monday, especially in areas that see accumulating snow.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has already begun pre-treating roads, brining more than 20,000 lane miles of interstates and state routes ahead of the storm. Crews are working 12-hour shifts and will transition to plowing once snow begins to fall. State officials are urging residents to stay off the roads if possible to allow crews to work safely and efficiently.

The emergency order also includes provisions that prohibit price gouging, suspend hours-of-service limits for certain commercial drivers involved in response efforts, and temporarily increase size and weight limits for vehicles transporting essential supplies.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gov. Kemp's office. 

