Hope Atlanta on SNAP pause: ‘We have no idea what this is going to look like’

The Brief There’s no end in sight for the federal shutdown. Money will dry up for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. More than 1 million Georgians depend on the food-assistance program.



The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, will pause in Georgia at the end of the week because of a lack of federal funding, leaving roughly 1.6 million Georgians who receive benefits without assistance.

What we know:

Roughly 1.6 million Georgians depend on SNAP assistance. Many are seniors, disabled adults, low-income women, and their children.

They all stand to lose their benefits on Saturday if Congress does not reach a resolution.

Food pantries across metro Atlanta are already feeling the strain.

What they're saying:

Hope Atlanta runs the Women’s Community Kitchen. Leaders there say the number of people asking for help has doubled in recent weeks, and they worry demand will keep growing.

The pantry looks full at the Women’s Community Kitchen, but in the coming days, shelves could be emptied.

"We have no idea what this is going to look like," said Carla Jordan, hunger program manager for the Community Kitchen.

All those people potentially losing their benefits at the same time would strain resources at pantries like the Community Kitchen.

"There will be an increase in community guests coming to the kitchen for basics," Jordan said.

Jordan says groups like hers are already feeling the impact, with almost a 50 percent increase.

One in five of Hope Atlanta’s clients receive SNAP benefits. Supply is lagging as demand rapidly shoots up.

"How are we going to continue to provide for the ladies and the children?" Jordan asked. When asked if the food bank will be able to keep up with demand, Jordan answered, "We will."

Hope Atlanta is pulling out all the stops. "We’re calling out to faith-based organizations, civic groups, ministries, and individuals to make donations, monetary, gift cards, or canned goods," Jordan said.

What you can do:

Jordan urges you to start your own food drive with your family, neighbors, or coworkers.

You can drop off donations at Hope Atlanta or visit their website under "Ways to Give: Learn How to Donate and Support the Homeless."