Hope Atlanta on SNAP pause: ‘We have no idea what this is going to look like’
ATLANTA - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, will pause in Georgia at the end of the week because of a lack of federal funding, leaving roughly 1.6 million Georgians who receive benefits without assistance.
SNAP to pause in Georgia
What we know:
Roughly 1.6 million Georgians depend on SNAP assistance. Many are seniors, disabled adults, low-income women, and their children.
They all stand to lose their benefits on Saturday if Congress does not reach a resolution.
Food pantries across metro Atlanta are already feeling the strain.
Get more details on the upcoming SNAP suspension:
- What users must know now
- How you can help those impacted by upcoming pause
- Where you can get free food in metro Atlanta
- How to get free or discounted groceries
- Can Georgia fund SNAP?
Food banks, nonprofits brace for SNAP deadline
What they're saying:
Hope Atlanta runs the Women’s Community Kitchen. Leaders there say the number of people asking for help has doubled in recent weeks, and they worry demand will keep growing.
The pantry looks full at the Women’s Community Kitchen, but in the coming days, shelves could be emptied.
"We have no idea what this is going to look like," said Carla Jordan, hunger program manager for the Community Kitchen.
All those people potentially losing their benefits at the same time would strain resources at pantries like the Community Kitchen.
"There will be an increase in community guests coming to the kitchen for basics," Jordan said.
Jordan says groups like hers are already feeling the impact, with almost a 50 percent increase.
One in five of Hope Atlanta’s clients receive SNAP benefits. Supply is lagging as demand rapidly shoots up.
"How are we going to continue to provide for the ladies and the children?" Jordan asked. When asked if the food bank will be able to keep up with demand, Jordan answered, "We will."
Hope Atlanta is pulling out all the stops. "We’re calling out to faith-based organizations, civic groups, ministries, and individuals to make donations, monetary, gift cards, or canned goods," Jordan said.
RELATED:
- Warning issued about SNAP benefits in Georgia as shutdown continues
- Georgia stroke survivor fears losing SNAP benefits amid government shutdown
- Atlanta nonprofit hosts Harvest of Hope event to help families facing SNAP cuts
- What to know about SNAP benefits as government shutdown continues
How to help Hope Atlanta
What you can do:
Jordan urges you to start your own food drive with your family, neighbors, or coworkers.
You can drop off donations at Hope Atlanta or visit their website under "Ways to Give: Learn How to Donate and Support the Homeless."
The Source: Carla Jordan, hunger program manager for the Women’s Community Kitchen, spoke with FOX 5's Christopher King for this story. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.