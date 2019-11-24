Georgia sheriff: 3 'dangerous' suspect on the run after armed robbery

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspected gang members who are accused of being part of a recent armed robbery.

The sheriff announced on Facebook that deputies are searching for Kendrick Lindsey, James Evans, and Zyiese Calloway.

All three suspects have warrants out for the arrest charging them with armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and violating the Georgia Gang Act.

The three suspects are considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three men, please contact the Spalding County Sheriff's Office as soon as possible at 770-467-4282, option 0 or 911.