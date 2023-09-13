Georgia shatters tourism record with 2022 visitor boom

article

Georgia is not only a great place to live, but it's also a great place to visit.

Gov. Brian Kemp reports that a record 167.7 million people visited the Peach State in 2022 alone - a new record for the state's tourism industry.

According to the governor's office, Georgia's tourism industry brought in $39.8 billion to the state. That's $2 billion more than the previous record set before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. The total economic impact is estimated to be around $73 billion.

"Thanks to Georgia's incredible natural wonders, our great small towns with welcoming families, our major cities and attractions, and much more, our tourism industry continues to reach new heights," Kemp said in a statement. "This historic growth is evidence that our pro-business policies are working, allowing us to compete like never before in all four corners of the state. I applaud the hardworking men and women who work in this industry, Explore Georgia, and the Department of Economic Development who made these record-breaking numbers possible."

Georgia cities have consistently popped up on lists of the best places to visit.

This year, travel experts named seven towns in Georgia on their list of the most picturesque small towns in America, with one town taking the fifth spot on the list.

In September, the North Georgia mountain town of Dahlonega was named one of America's Best Small Towns by Travel + Leisure for its unique blend of history, libations, and Southern charm.