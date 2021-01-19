Georgia sets record for COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day for 3rd time this month

article

For the third time this month, coronavirus deaths in Georgia have set a single-day record in their reporting.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 170 new confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours. That brings the total to 11,265 confirmed deaths and 1,317 probable deaths. The data shows an average of 93 deaths per day for the last 14 days or 1,299 total in the same time. About 12.4% of all confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in Georgia have happened since the New Year.

Hospitalizations have seen some relief, but still many facilities are still at or near capacity with 32.6% of all patients statewide suffering from coronavirus symptoms. As of Tuesday afternoon, the GDPH reports 5,515 COVID-19 were in Georgia's hospitals. A total of 47,006 Georgians has been hospitalized so far since the start of the pandemic.

There has been an average of 6,605 new COVID-19 cases each day for the last 14 days or 92,468 total in that same time. About 18% of COVID-19 cases have happened since the New Year. There has been a total of 689,676 so far since the start of the pandemic.

Those numbers do not include the 138,768 total cases confirmed by way of antigen testing. More than 36,000 antigen cases or about 27% of all antigen cases have been identified since the New Year.

As of Monday evening, the GDPH reports more than 423,011 vaccines have been administered. That is about 45.6% of the ship Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

