Georgia Senate Majority Leader tests positive for COVID-19

One day after the Georgia Legislature reconvened for a new session, the Republican Senate Majority Leader says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Georgia Sen. Mike Dugan, who represents parts of Carroll, Douglas, and Paulding counties announced the positive diagnosis on Twitter Tuesday.

According to Dugan, he received a positive COVID-19 test result Tuesday morning after following the "standard testing protocol" at the Capitol.

Dugan said his symptoms are minor and he plans to isolate at his home until he is fully recovered.

"I'm grateful for the staff at the Capitol who ensure all members are healthy and safe by performing these health screenings and I look forward to returning to my duties and working hard for the good people of the 30th District," Dugan said.

The Republican official spoke on the Senate floor Monday. The Senate Press Office told FOX 5 that Dugan was not in the Senate for this morning's session.

This session, all state lawmakers and their staff members are required to undergo testing twice a week.

