Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 11:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Georgia secretary of state calls for investigation into possible double voting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Stickers for voters after they have voted, sit on a table at a Cobb County voting location on January 5, 2021 in Atlanta. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking for investigations into possible cases of double voting in the 2022 General Election.

The Secretary of State's Office said that Raffensperger had referred 17 case files to district attorneys.

According to the state, the individuals involved are suspected of voting in Georgia and in another state in 2022.

The allegations were discovered as part of Georgia's membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center, which allows states to share data and identify discrepancies in voter rolls.

Counties involved in the investigation include Barrow, Chatham, Cobb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Morgan, and Tift.

"One illegal vote cast is too many," said Secretary Raffensperger. "Georgians deserve to have their voice heard fully, not have it diluted by bad actors."

The district attorneys will evaluate each case and pursue indictments if necessary.