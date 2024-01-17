Georgia secretary of state calls for investigation into possible double voting

article

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is asking for investigations into possible cases of double voting in the 2022 General Election.

The Secretary of State's Office said that Raffensperger had referred 17 case files to district attorneys.

According to the state, the individuals involved are suspected of voting in Georgia and in another state in 2022.

The allegations were discovered as part of Georgia's membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center, which allows states to share data and identify discrepancies in voter rolls.

Counties involved in the investigation include Barrow, Chatham, Cobb, Douglas, Fannin, Forsyth, Fulton, Morgan, and Tift.

"One illegal vote cast is too many," said Secretary Raffensperger. "Georgians deserve to have their voice heard fully, not have it diluted by bad actors."

The district attorneys will evaluate each case and pursue indictments if necessary.