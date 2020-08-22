Georgia school boards left to make 'almost impossible decisions' during pandemic, association says

As more schools prepare to re-open next week, administrators continue to face opposition over their decisions during this pandemic.

However, one group says Boards of Education are making the best of a constantly changing situation.

"The Georgia School Boards Association said administrators are looking the best options for all students and staff. While some people might be opposed to their choices, the Executive Director said the board and superintendent know what's best for their community.

"It's almost impossible decisions that boards have to make," Valarie Wilson explained.

It's decisions that have led to some districts having to temporary close schools after COVID-19 outbreaks on-campuses; to others facing technical issues during virtual learning.

"I think what they are having to do is to try to make the best of a situation with the virus that no one really has a handled on. No one knows what tomorrow will bring with this virus," Wilson told FOX Five's Brian Hill.

Even though Georgia has surpassed 5,-000 COVID-19 related deaths and continues to see more positive cases, she said administrators can't follow a one size fits all approach.

"They have to take into account every child they that walks through the door. Those children who will have parents at home, those children who will not have parents at home," she detailed.

We also talked about the socioeconomic-technology gap that could have long-lasting affects on some students.

Wilson told us "those students who are at the bottom of that gap, this virus and what is going on is exacerbating, it is increasing that gap."

In several school districts that surveyed the community about reopening like Cherokee, Paulding, and Gwinnett, the majority of stakeholders wanted kids back at their Desks.

However - wilson says the decision makers are listening to people urging districts to move to virtual learning only.

"I think it's important that those people, teachers, that their feelings be taken into consideration and that they know we hear them," Wilson said.