3rd Cherokee County high school ends in-person learning after rise in COVID-19 cases

article

A third Cherokee County school has temporarily ended in-person learning after an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Cherokee County Public Schools says that effective immediately all in-person learning will be suspended at Creekview High School.

According to officials, over the weekend the number of positive cases at the high school increased to 25, leading to 500 students under a precautionary quarantine. That meant over 27% of the student body had been under quarantine and officials believe that additional testing would "significantly increase" the total.

SEE MORE: Woodstock High School becomes 2nd Cherokee County school to temporarily close in-person learning

"We understand these closings create hardships and are disappointing to students who want to learn in-person as well as their families, but these are necessary measures to avoid potential spread within our schools," Cherokee County officials said.

Starting Monday, all students will stay at home until the estimated reopening on Monday, Aug. 31. Teachers will also remain at home until the building is deep-cleaned. Extra-curricular athletic activities will continue with additional safety measures, and officials say they will be "closely monitored."

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

Creekview High School is the third high school in the county to suspend in-person learning in a week. The other two, Etowah High School and Woodstock High School, are also planned to reopen at the end of the month.

"We need everyone to work together to help us continue to operate schools in-person for the more than 31,000 students whose families want this choice and who have been sending their children to school since we reopened two weeks ago," Cherokee County school officials said. "What happens in our community outside of our schools impacts what happens inside our schools and our ability to keep schools open.

Officials are asking anyone who is symptomatic to be tested, report test results to the school, and follow quarantine and social distancing instructions.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.