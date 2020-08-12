Woodstock High School becomes 2nd Cherokee County school to temporarily close in-person learning

Woodstock High School is temporarily suspending in-person instruction beginning Wednesday, the Cherokee County School District announced.

School officials are planning to reopen doors on Monday, August 31.

In a statement posted to the district's Facebook page officials said the decision was based on "support of School Board Members and in consideration with the Department of Public Health."

Teachers have been instructed to prepare for the switch to remote learning on Thursday, Aug. 13.

On August 14 students will then begin digital learning. Students at Woodstock Middle School will continue with in-person learning as no positive COVID-19 cases have been reported according to school officials.

Elsewhere in Cherokee County, Etowah High School announced it will go to remote learning at the end of classes Tuesday. The change will be in effect until Monday, Aug. 31 at the earliest.

The decision came after nearly 300 students and staff members had to be quarantined due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

In Paulding County officials announced the temporary closure of North Paulding County High School on the heels of 9 students and staff testing positive for COVID-19.

