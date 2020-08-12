Gwinnett County schools see major issues as students start virtual learning

article

Georgia's largest school district is hitting some snags in its attempt to go to all-virtual learning.

Wednesday is unlike any other first day of school for students in Gwinnett County. Students won't be heading into school, but instead will start the school year online.

Originally the school system had planned for a choice of in-person and virtual learning but within the last few weeks, school leaders announced that every student would start learning digitally. Officials hope to give students and parents the choice to return to classes beginning at the end of August in a staggard format.

Wednesday morning, Gwinnett County Schools said that they had more than 90,000 of the 180,000 students in the district online, but acknowledged that many students were experiencing difficulties.

"We know some users have reported difficulties logging into the portal and some applications," the school system said on Facebook. "If a student experiences issues, they should wait a few minutes and attempt to log in again."

The message was met with frustration from some parents, who complained about technological problems and not being able to log in for hours.

"GCPS, you had months to figure this out. An absolute failure in my eyes and to many kids," one parent said.

Others defended the school system, saying that other parents should have patience.

To prepare for the first day, students had been asked to log onto their teacher's course pages earlier in the week.

But a number of students were not able to do so, citing error messages on their computers.

Many parents said the school system cut it too close and waited too long to address any potential issues in the system.

"Very, Very frustrating. I respect teachers, I respect everything they do, but this whole thing has been frustrating and I'm sure it's been frustrating for them as well," parent Ken Scantz told FOX 5 earlier in the week.

The school district says their technology team is working to figure out and fix any problems students might have.

