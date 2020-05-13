Georgia retired nurse, son celebrate shared birthday as she fights COVID-19

article

The COVID-19 pandemic may have made it more difficult, but it didn't stop a Georgia retired nurse and her son from having a wonderful shared birthday.

On Wednesday, May 13, Cleta Dorman turned 91 at her assisted-living facility in Carrollton, Georgia.

To make the day a little more special, Dorman shares the birthday with her son, Steve, who was born on May 13 62 years ago.

In a photo, taken by Jill Hendrix, Cleta and Steve shared a birthday cake between the glass doors of her facility. Both of them wore party hats.

As a nurse, Dorman worked at the historic Roosevelt Institute in Warm Springs, Georgia. Though Alzheimer's had robbed Dorman of many memories, Hendrix says the 91-year-old can still remember her pride and the care she gave her head injury patients while working.

That's not all she could remember, however, Cleta happily reminded Steve how tough a delivery he was 62 years ago!

Dorman is now recovering from COVID-19 but is doing well. She and her nurse, Eric Knott, have promised to get matching tattoos when she recovers, Hendrix said.

From all of us here at FOX 5, happy birthday Cleta and Steve!

