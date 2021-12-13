Georgia reports youngest death from COVID-19

article

State officials have reported the youngest death as a result of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported last Wednesday a 4-month-old Houston County child died from the virus. State health officials said the infant had secondary health issues but the exact nature of that health issue was not disclosed.

This is the second death of a child under the age of 1 in Georgia, state health officials said.

The GDPH reports two dozen children under the age of 18 have died from COVID-19 with more than half having pre-existing conditions.

Georgia has seen 25,973 confirmed deaths and 4,887 probable deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, the GDPH reports.

