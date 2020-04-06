Georgia Renaissance Festival opening weekend pushed to October
FAIRBURN, Ga. - The Georgia Renaissance Festival has moved its dates to the fall due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.
The festival’s 35th season was set to open April 18, just days before the predicted peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Georgia.
The new seven-weekend season will run from Oct. 10 through the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
For those who already purchased tickets, they will still be valid. The opening weekend “BOGO” tickets will also be good for any festival day.
“We appreciate your support, and we want to offer you something special - use your ticket in the fall and we'll double your order! Bought two? You'll get four! And if you are unable to visit in the fall, your 2020 tickets can be rolled over to our regular spring season in 2021 - and we'll double those, too! We'll be sending an email to everyone who has purchased a ticket with more information in the next few days,” the Facebook post announcing the date change reads in part.
The festival, that transports visitors to the 32-acre permanent fairgrounds in Fairburn to 16th-century England during the reign of King Henry VIII, boosts ten stages and more than 150 artisans.
