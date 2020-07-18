Georgia records new highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases

Saturday marked a new single-day increase in the COVID-19 cases in Georgia since the start of the pandemic. The state has now recorded 26 straight days of quadruple-digit daily increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, according to daily data released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Since July 7, GDPH has reported an average increase in cases of 3,465 each day. During that 10-day period, new cases added each day did not fall below 2,500 and in the last 26 days, new daily cases have remained above a thousand.

As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the GDPH reports a total of 139,872 confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia since the start of the pandemic, an addition of 4,689 within the last 24 hours. The previous single-day record was set on July 10 with an increase of 4,484 confirmed cases.

There have been a total of 14,961 patients hospitalized since the start of the pandemic, the GDPH reports.

The death toll is at 3,168, per the GDPH, a number that includes an addition of 36 deaths within the last 24 hours.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

