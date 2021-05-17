Georgia professor takes action to help hospitals in India battling COVID-19

India's second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Now, an Emory University Associate Professor is stepping up to help save lives.

She's taking action to send medical supplies to hospitals in India.

The crisis that's happening hits so close to home for Dr. Monika Raj because her immediate family still lives here. She said people are dying due to a lack of available resources."

"I was getting these sleepless nights about," Raj said.

The Professor told FOX 5 News she suffered many long and restless nights recently as her father-in-law battled COVID-19 thousands of miles away in her home country.

"He's about 75. We were really worried about him," she explained.

Thankfully, he recovered.

But sadly, said so many others in India didn’t survive including a close friend of hers.

"The situation is there are thousands of people dying on streets, waiting for oxygen," she told reporter Brian Hill.

The country's second wave of the coronavirus has led to a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, and other medical supplies.

Due to limited supplies available, Raj is raising funds and partnering with an organization in India to ship oxygen concentrators and medicines to three facilities.

"With this new strain, it damages the lung really, really badly and instantaneously. It's really, really bad," she explained.

Right now, Inia is only second to the united states in positive COVID-19 cases.

The country surpassed the 25-million mark in confirmed cases.

Raj has already shipped eight concentrators but says many more are needed immediately.

"Is this the peak or is it gonna spread more? That's my biggest concern because it has not stopped."

As of result of India's's second surge, The Biden administration recently restricted travel from the country.

The new policy bans most non-US citizens from entering the united states.

_____

