Georgia primary election: Here's what you need to know to vote

All eyes in the nation are on Georgia as voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the contentious primary election Tuesday.

Many believe the state’s primaries are not just a decision on many critical matchups for November, but also a litmus test of former President Donald Trump’s influence after the state turned blue in the national elections in 2020.

At stake are many of the major positions of political power including who will continue running to be Georgia's governor and head to Congress to represent the Peach State.

Here's what you need to know to cast your vote Tuesday.

Georgia Election Day polls hours

Polling places across Georgia open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.

If you are in line by 7 p.m. when polls close, you are still allowed to cast your ballot.

At some polling locations, technical difficulties may cause delays which will extend voting hours.

Can I vote in the Georgia Election Day primary?

All eligible Georgians can vote in the primary provided that they are registered to vote and have a valid photo ID card.

To be eligible to vote you must be a legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you are voting, a citizen of the United States, and at least 18 to vote. You may not vote if you are currently serving a sentence for a felony or have been ruled mentally incompetent by a court.

You can find out if your voter registration is active on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page .

If you did not register to vote before the deadline for the primary, you will be unable to vote in this election, but you will still have time to register for the upcoming election in November. The last day to register to vote for that election is Oct 11.

All Georgia must show a valid photo ID while voting in-person. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license or U.S. passport.

How do I find my polling place for the Georgia primary election?

All Georgians must vote at their designated polling place for their vote to be counted.

To find out where your polling place is, you can check your voter registration card, log on to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page , or contact your County Board of Registrar's Office .

If you show up to your polling place and are not able to vote due to a problem with you fulfilling all the requirements, you may still request a provisional ballot. As long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days, your vote will count.

What if I have a problem voting?

If you experience a problem voting at your polling place, you can contact your County Board of Registrar's Office. Metro Atlantans can call the Georgia Secretary of State at 404-656-2871. If you live outside of metro Atlanta, the number to report an issue is 877-725-9797.

You can also submit a online complaint to the Secretary of State Elections Division using this form .

Early voting beats 2018 primaries

More than 850,000 people already voted early, including more than 483,000 who chose a Republican ballot and almost 369,000 who chose a Democratic ballot. Georgia has no party registration, so voters can choose which primary to vote in when they go to the polls.

Turnout could exceed the 2018 primary, when 620,000 Republicans and 563,000 Democrats voted.

To check on voter registration, assigned precinct locations, and see sample ballots, visit the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page.

Watch exclusive one-on-one interviews with the candidates and get insight into the races from The Road to November and keep up with the latest headlines from the 2022 Midterm Election. The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.