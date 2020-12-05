Georgia police searching for missing 12-year-old Clayton County girl

article

Georgia law enforcement officers are hoping you can help them find a Clayton County girl who is believed to have run away from home Friday morning.

Officials say 12-year-old Nilah Stallion left her home on the 7,000 block of Mockingbird Trail in Jonesboro around 8:45 a.m. Friday. She was last seen by family members in the living room of the home at 5:30 that morning.

Nilah's grandmother told police that the young girl does not know anyone in the area and has not been in contact with any family members.

According to police, Stallion has behavioral problems and was known for attempting to run away before.

The missing preteen is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of around 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a peach-colored Nike sweatshirt, white pants, and gray UGG boots.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

