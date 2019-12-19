Georgia plant murder suspect denied bond

A judge refused bond Thursday morning for a man accused of killing his coworker at a Rockdale County plant.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. last Friday morning, on Dec. 13, at Dart Container, a foodservice manufacturer on Georgia Highway 138. Investigators believe suspected gunman Cameron Golden, 18, entered the plant, shot victim Taurtus Andrews and then left in the five-minute window before police arrived at the factory.

Andrews was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Investigators haven't said whether the victim was specifically targeted.

Cameron Golden

Golden was later arrested in Birmingham, Alabama. Federal agents made the arrest at a Greyhound bus station.

At the hearing Thursday morning, Golden was given a new court date scheduled for January 3.

