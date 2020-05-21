Georgia officer shot in line of duty back at work 2 years after incident

Nearly two years after Covington Police Officer Matt Cooper was shot in the line of duty, he's back at work.

"I'm not going to let this define me," Officer Cooper said.

Officer Cooper was responding to a shoplifting call outside a Walmart back in 2018 when police say one of the suspects he was chasing shot him in the face.

Cooper suffered a traumatic brain injury and a series of strokes that left him partially paralyzed.

"There were many days I was broken and didn't think I could do much more," Officer Cooper said.

Since the traumatic incident, Cooper has been on the road to recovery.

He spent countless days in the hospital, had numerous surgeries, and spent day after day in therapy.

"He shouldn't be able to do what he does," Cooper's wife Kristen said. "He was shot in between his eyes. He's defying all odds."

Cooper credits his wife, loved ones, the community and the Covington Police Department for giving him the strength to fight.

"Thank you for your support and I'm going to try and make you guys proud," Officer Cooper said.

Cooper told FOX 5 he's still undergoing various types of therapy and plans on working a few times a week in the administrative services department.

Monday was his first day.

"To be able to say I'm going back to work felt really good," Officer Cooper said.

Last year, Governor Brian Kemp May 22nd as "Matt Cooper Day."

The Covington Police Department is encouraging anyone who wants to share a message with Officer Cooper to do so on their Facebook page.

